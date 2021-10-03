Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Raised to $195.00 at Citigroup

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.09% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on COF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.78.
NYSE COF opened at $166.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.57 and its 200-day moving average is $154.63. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $70.78 and a one year high of $177.95.
In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,524 shares of company stock valued at $49,663,550 over the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Capital One Financial Company Profile
Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.
Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.