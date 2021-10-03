Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Raised to $195.00 at Citigroup

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on COF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.78.

NYSE COF opened at $166.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.57 and its 200-day moving average is $154.63. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $70.78 and a one year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.21) earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,524 shares of company stock valued at $49,663,550 over the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

