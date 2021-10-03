Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 19,090 Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 15,514 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 156,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 274,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,788,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,644,000 after purchasing an additional 221,599 shares during the last quarter. 52.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGMO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Shares of SGMO opened at $9.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.74. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $19.43. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.66.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. Equities analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

