Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases New Shares in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.06% of North American Construction Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 1,308.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,366,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,127,147 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,570,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 143,610 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 138,910 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 504,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after buying an additional 115,695 shares during the period. 43.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

NYSE:NOA opened at $14.66 on Friday. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.61. The company has a market cap of $439.83 million, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.48.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $114.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.47 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0318 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.08%.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

