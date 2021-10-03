Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $459,000 Stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,192,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 29.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,217,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,299 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 20.5% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,967,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,289,000 after purchasing an additional 675,020 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,800,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,782,636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,387,000 after purchasing an additional 188,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAV opened at $15.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.59. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $75,149.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,834.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $40,008.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,274 shares of company stock worth $488,092 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

