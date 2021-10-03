Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys New Holdings in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after buying an additional 249,313 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 554,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,417,000 after buying an additional 150,940 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 77,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 13,508 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.76 per share, for a total transaction of $834,912.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $170,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 814,601 shares of company stock valued at $18,718,093 and sold 39,709 shares valued at $930,221. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MYOV opened at $21.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.63. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.19 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MYOV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Myovant Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

