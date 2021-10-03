Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys 2,703 Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,180 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Costamare were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMRE. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Costamare in the first quarter worth $436,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Costamare by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Costamare in the first quarter worth $51,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Costamare by 26.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 72,029 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 14,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costamare in the second quarter worth $411,000. 26.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Costamare from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Costamare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of Costamare stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.70. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.69. Costamare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $166.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.03 million. Costamare had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 13.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Costamare Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

About Costamare

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

