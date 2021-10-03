Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the August 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

CCOEY opened at $13.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of -0.43. Capcom has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $17.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

CAPCOM Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, development, manufacture, sale and distribution of home video, online, mobile and arcade games. It operates through the following segments: Digital Content, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipment, and Others. The Digital Content segment develops and sells home video, online and mobile games.

