Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the August 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

CCOEY opened at $13.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of -0.43. Capcom has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $17.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Capcom

CAPCOM Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, development, manufacture, sale and distribution of home video, online, mobile and arcade games. It operates through the following segments: Digital Content, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipment, and Others. The Digital Content segment develops and sells home video, online and mobile games.

