Canfor (TSE:CFP) Earns Buy Rating from CIBC

CIBC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Canfor (TSE:CFP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CFP. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Canfor from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Canfor in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Canfor in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canfor currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.83.

Shares of CFP stock opened at C$28.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.76. Canfor has a 52 week low of C$14.64 and a 52 week high of C$35.53. The company has a market cap of C$3.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.05.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$5.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$6.26 by C($0.50). The business had revenue of C$2.50 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Canfor will post 4.1700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

