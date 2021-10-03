Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 239,559 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,333,692 shares.The stock last traded at $65.04 and had previously closed at $65.07.

Several research firms have issued reports on CP. Argus downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.38 and its 200 day moving average is $74.31. The firm has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.1512 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 383.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 365.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,171,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,455 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 422.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 640,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,277,000 after purchasing an additional 517,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund now owns 396,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,500,000 after purchasing an additional 316,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

