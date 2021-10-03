Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA)

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded TransGlobe Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

NASDAQ:TGA opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 3.00. TransGlobe Energy has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.75.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,502,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 250,878 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 857,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 23,726 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 2,372.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares during the last quarter. 19.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

