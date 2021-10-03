Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 604.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CPB shares. Piper Sandler cut Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $41.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.11. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $53.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.66%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

