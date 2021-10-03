Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 168.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the second quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 254.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 200.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the second quarter worth $39,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

In related news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,929. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 1,267,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $14,111,994.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,462.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,755,571 shares of company stock valued at $19,026,612 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $7.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.81 and a beta of 0.03. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.35 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.58 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. Analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

