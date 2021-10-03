Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Markel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Markel by 46.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,071,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter valued at $3,362,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

MKL opened at $1,201.89 on Friday. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $913.04 and a 12 month high of $1,288.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,238.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,209.79.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 21.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 60.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.