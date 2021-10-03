Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) by 11.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 145.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 124,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 73,492 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the second quarter valued at $294,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 3.5% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 175,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DSU opened at $11.55 on Friday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $11.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

