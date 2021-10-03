Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $672,000 Stock Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 236.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,742 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,019,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.34. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 80.93%. On average, analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.