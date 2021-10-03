Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) by 14.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,012 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synalloy were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synalloy in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Synalloy by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Synalloy by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Synalloy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. 19.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synalloy alerts:

Synalloy stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18. The company has a market cap of $101.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.57. Synalloy Co. has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.09 million during the quarter. Synalloy had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 5.65%.

In other news, Director Christopher Gerald Hutter purchased 4,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.89 per share, for a total transaction of $54,341.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Synalloy Profile

Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Synalloy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synalloy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.