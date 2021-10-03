Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80,950 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.33% of Aqua Metals worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 115.4% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the first quarter valued at $120,000. 18.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AQMS opened at $2.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average of $2.79. The company has a market cap of $142.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.56. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $8.06.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer, and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.

