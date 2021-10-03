Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,410 Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BRP. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BRP Group by 30.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,002,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,817,000 after purchasing an additional 125,756 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BRP Group during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 588,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,045,000 after purchasing an additional 62,228 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.12 and its 200 day moving average is $29.11. BRP Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $40.82.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $119.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.87 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BRP Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BRP Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other BRP Group news, Director Jay A. Cohen purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,227. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

