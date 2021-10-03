Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Short Interest Update

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, a growth of 67.0% from the August 31st total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
NASDAQ CALT opened at $22.27 on Friday. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $582.83 million, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.07.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have issued reports on CALT. SEB Equity Research initiated coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, SEB Equities initiated coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.
