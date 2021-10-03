Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 44.2% from the August 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.06.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile
Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
