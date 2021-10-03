Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 44.2% from the August 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 18.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 244,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 37,733 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 16.5% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 43.3% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 19,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 18.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

