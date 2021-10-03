Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.92

Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.92 and traded as high as $5.22. Cairn Energy shares last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 350 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRNCY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cairn Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.16 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.96.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.69.

Cairn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

