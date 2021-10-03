Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a drop of 43.6% from the August 31st total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

CADLF remained flat at $$3.70 during midday trading on Friday. Cadeler A/S has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $4.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70.

Get Cadeler A/S alerts:

About Cadeler A/S

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. The company also provides wind farm maintenance, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry. It operates two offshore jack up windfarm installation vessels under the Wind Orca and Wind Osprey The company was formerly known as Swire Blue Ocean A/S and changed its name to Cadeler A/S in October 2020.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Cadeler A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadeler A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.