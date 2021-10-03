Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a drop of 43.6% from the August 31st total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
CADLF remained flat at $$3.70 during midday trading on Friday. Cadeler A/S has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $4.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70.
About Cadeler A/S
Read More: Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Cadeler A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadeler A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.