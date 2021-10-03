Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BZLFY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bunzl from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Bunzl from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a 2,700.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Bunzl from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,370.50.

BZLFY opened at $32.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.34. Bunzl has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $37.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.209 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.92%.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

