Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brunswick Corporation endeavors to instill Genuine Ingenuity in all its leading consumer brands, including Mercury and Mariner outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrives and inboard engines; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood and Whale marine parts and accessories; Land ‘N’ Sea, Kellogg Marine, Diversified Marine, BLA and Bell RPG parts and accessories distributors; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Brunswick Commercial and Government Products, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Meridian, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray and Uttern boats, and Life Fitness, Hammer Strength and SCIFIT fitness equipment, and Brunswick billiards tables, accessories and game room furniture and InMovement products and services for productive well-being. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Brunswick in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.20.

Shares of BC stock opened at $97.36 on Wednesday. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $58.98 and a 1-year high of $117.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.32.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,591,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,223,000 after purchasing an additional 124,043 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Brunswick by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,249,000 after acquiring an additional 185,830 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Brunswick by 2.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,160,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,026,000 after acquiring an additional 50,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Brunswick by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,905,000 after acquiring an additional 191,454 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Brunswick by 1.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,455,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,841,000 after acquiring an additional 19,729 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

