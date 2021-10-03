Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.92.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BC opened at $97.36 on Friday. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $58.98 and a fifty-two week high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.84.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

