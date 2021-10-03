Brokers Issue Forecasts for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GREE)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GREE) – B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Greenidge Generation in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Greenidge Generation’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GREE opened at $25.09 on Friday. Greenidge Generation has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $60.00.

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc owns and operates a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of bitcoin and contributing to the security and transactability of the bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses.

