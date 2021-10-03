Brokerages Set Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Price Target at $34.44

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sasco Capital Inc. CT bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,041,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 320.4% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 533,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after purchasing an additional 406,462 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 610,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,260,000 after purchasing an additional 25,877 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 776,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 41,009 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 33,782 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE SUM traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.34. 938,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,117. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.01. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $37.13.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

