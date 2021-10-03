Brokerages Set Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) PT at $23.55

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.55.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of SKLZ traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.73. 11,547,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,519,196. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average of $15.89. Skillz has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $46.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 0.08.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $89.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.07 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skillz will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 74,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $859,221.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 700,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,065,977.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 792,871 shares of company stock worth $8,579,578 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Skillz by 309.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,603,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,396,000 after acquiring an additional 18,591,626 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Skillz by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,791,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473,143 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Skillz by 57,128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,222,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211,573 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz in the second quarter valued at about $133,547,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz in the second quarter valued at about $133,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

