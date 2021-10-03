Brokerages Set Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) PT at $97.44

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.44.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAIC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Science Applications International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,241,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $459,809,000 after purchasing an additional 58,133 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Science Applications International by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $425,303,000 after purchasing an additional 213,181 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Science Applications International by 4.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,326,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $379,612,000 after purchasing an additional 177,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Science Applications International by 9.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,701,000 after purchasing an additional 125,384 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Science Applications International by 29.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,333,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,025,000 after purchasing an additional 300,353 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAIC opened at $85.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $72.44 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.