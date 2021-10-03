Brokerages Set Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) PT at $72.63

Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.63.

Several analysts have commented on NEM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $257,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $522,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,088 shares of company stock worth $1,025,067 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 3,592.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEM opened at $53.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont has a 12 month low of $53.26 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.80. The firm has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

