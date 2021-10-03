Brokerages Set Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Price Target at $8.70

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.70.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRON. Zacks Investment Research raised Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its position in Cronos Group by 20.6% in the second quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 252,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 43,150 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cronos Group by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,709 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 374,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 86,852 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 91,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 202,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cronos Group stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,427,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,927. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.75. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $15.83.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.48 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 258.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cronos Group will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.