Brokerages Set Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Target Price at $120.92

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.92.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BC shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Brunswick by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $97.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.32. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $58.98 and a 52-week high of $117.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

