Brokerages Set Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Price Target at $19.25

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.25.

ACHL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Achilles Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Achilles Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of ACHL remained flat at $$7.79 during mid-day trading on Friday. 527,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,021. Achilles Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 17.21 and a quick ratio of 17.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.37.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Achilles Therapeutics will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $463,000. 46.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

