Brokerages Expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to Announce $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to post earnings per share of $0.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $1.18. Valero Energy reported earnings of ($1.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 168.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $5.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $27.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.66 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.31.

Valero Energy stock opened at $73.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.11. The company has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.91, a PEG ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,111,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,600,351,000 after acquiring an additional 314,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,668,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,941,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,454 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,316,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,210,961,000 after purchasing an additional 669,078 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 24.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,065,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,044,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $548,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valero Energy (VLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO)

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.