Brokerages Expect UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.50 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) will post $71.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.84 billion to $72.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group reported sales of $65.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year sales of $285.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $281.58 billion to $288.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $308.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $300.02 billion to $317.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.79.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $1.69 on Friday, hitting $392.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,146,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,029. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $299.60 and a twelve month high of $431.36. The firm has a market cap of $370.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $414.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $403.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total transaction of $3,314,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,970,706.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,438 shares of company stock worth $42,396,929 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,452,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,203,185,000 after purchasing an additional 291,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,831,807,000 after purchasing an additional 838,941 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,032,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,110,522 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,033,290,000 after acquiring an additional 679,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,579,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,836,011,000 after acquiring an additional 354,695 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

