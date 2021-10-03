Brokerages Expect Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) to Announce $2.34 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) will report $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.34 and the highest is $2.35. Regal Beloit posted earnings of $1.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full-year earnings of $8.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.77 to $8.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.64 to $10.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Regal Beloit.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $886.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.23 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RBC. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Regal Beloit from $87.50 to $92.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on Regal Beloit in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 125.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 112.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit in the second quarter worth about $120,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RBC stock opened at $150.59 on Tuesday. Regal Beloit has a 1-year low of $91.82 and a 1-year high of $159.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.82 and its 200 day moving average is $72.45. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $6.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regal Beloit (RBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.