Brokerages Expect EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $966.34 Million

Analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) will announce $966.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $961.10 million to $983.60 million. EPAM Systems posted sales of $652.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year sales of $3.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover EPAM Systems.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $567.00.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total value of $778,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $606.50, for a total transaction of $1,213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,023,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,187 shares of company stock worth $4,284,034 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded up $4.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $575.44. The company had a trading volume of 168,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,330. The company has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 84.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $606.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $517.17. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $305.83 and a one year high of $648.72.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPAM Systems (EPAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.