Brokerages Expect EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $966.34 Million

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2021

Analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) will announce $966.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $961.10 million to $983.60 million. EPAM Systems posted sales of $652.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year sales of $3.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $567.00.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total value of $778,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $606.50, for a total transaction of $1,213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,023,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,187 shares of company stock worth $4,284,034 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded up $4.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $575.44. The company had a trading volume of 168,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,330. The company has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 84.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $606.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $517.17. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $305.83 and a one year high of $648.72.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPAM Systems (EPAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM)

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.