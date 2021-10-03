Brokerages Expect Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.02 Billion

Equities analysts expect Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) to post sales of $3.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.09 billion. Devon Energy posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 182.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full-year sales of $10.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.95 billion to $11.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.16 billion to $12.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on DVN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.10 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.95.

NYSE:DVN traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.81. 14,253,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,078,230. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 204.51, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $37.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.89 and a 200 day moving average of $26.79.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -488.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 21,372 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,468 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,439 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 33,984 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 182,297 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 60,908 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,004,923,000 after acquiring an additional 21,276,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

