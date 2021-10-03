Brokerages Anticipate Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.21 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will report sales of $10.21 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.18 billion to $10.27 billion. Oracle posted sales of $9.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oracle will report full-year sales of $42.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $42.08 billion to $42.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $43.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.12 billion to $44.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 502,376 shares of company stock worth $45,247,196. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.74. 13,320,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,055,897. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $92.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

