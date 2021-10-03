Brokerages Anticipate Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.43 Million

Analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) will announce $18.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.00 million and the lowest is $16.10 million. Cronos Group posted sales of $11.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year sales of $70.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.80 million to $78.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $147.95 million, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $157.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.48 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 258.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CRON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cronos Group by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 252,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 43,150 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,709 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 374,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 86,852 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 91,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 202,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRON opened at $5.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.69. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $15.83.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

