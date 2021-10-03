Brokerages Anticipate Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.43 Million

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2021

Analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) will announce $18.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.00 million and the lowest is $16.10 million. Cronos Group posted sales of $11.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year sales of $70.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.80 million to $78.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $147.95 million, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $157.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.48 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 258.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CRON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cronos Group by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 252,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 43,150 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,709 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 374,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 86,852 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 91,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 202,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRON opened at $5.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.69. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $15.83.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cronos Group (CRON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.