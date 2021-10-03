Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Brinker International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.53. Brinker International posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $6.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EAT. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Brinker International from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.92.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $631,491,000 after purchasing an additional 29,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,153,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,732,000 after purchasing an additional 144,310 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 84.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,197,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,932,000 after buying an additional 1,008,644 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 109.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,748,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,148,000 after buying an additional 914,746 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,508,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,285,000 after buying an additional 40,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EAT traded up $3.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.21. 766,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,224. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $40.66 and a 52-week high of $78.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.60 and a 200-day moving average of $59.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

