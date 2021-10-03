Brian Mikalis Sells 1,699 Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) insider Brian Mikalis sold 1,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $31,720.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brian Mikalis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Brian Mikalis sold 1,699 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $37,836.73.

Shares of NYSE:MAX opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.86. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $70.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average is $34.03.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $157.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.38 million. As a group, analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.78.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAX. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in MediaAlpha by 339.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

