Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Short Interest Update

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 742,400 shares, a growth of 74.9% from the August 31st total of 424,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,484.8 days.

Shares of BMBLF stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.32. Brambles has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $10.98.

About Brambles

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

