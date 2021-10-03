Bottos Reaches Market Capitalization of $674,476.00 (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last week, Bottos has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bottos coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bottos has a market cap of $674,476.00 and $741.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,807.65 or 0.45416387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00056788 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00118503 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.13 or 0.00227267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

About Bottos

Bottos is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

