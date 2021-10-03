Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Stock Holdings Increased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 255.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,185 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.24% of Boston Properties worth $43,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BXP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.63.

BXP stock opened at $111.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.52. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $124.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

