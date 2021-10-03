Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Boston Properties in a report released on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.74. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ FY2022 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.63.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $111.82 on Friday. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $124.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.32%.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,860.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 353,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,478,000 after purchasing an additional 18,959 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Boston Properties by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $770,000. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 349,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.