BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,000 shares, a growth of 381.2% from the August 31st total of 34,500 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 250,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BOQI International Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOQI International Medical during the second quarter worth $297,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOQI International Medical during the second quarter worth $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOQI International Medical during the first quarter worth $283,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of BOQI International Medical during the first quarter worth $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Get BOQI International Medical alerts:

NASDAQ BIMI opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21. BOQI International Medical has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $4.09.

BOQI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.26 million for the quarter. BOQI International Medical had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a negative net margin of 40.08%.

About BOQI International Medical

BIMI International Medical, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products. It deals with the retail and wholesale of medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and other relates services. It intends to establish a chain of hospitals specializing in obstetrics and gynecology. The company was founded on October 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Chongqing, China.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BOQI International Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOQI International Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.