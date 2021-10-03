BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $53.33

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €53.33 ($62.74) and traded as high as €55.96 ($65.84). BNP Paribas shares last traded at €55.44 ($65.22), with a volume of 4,578,591 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on BNP. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BNP Paribas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €59.91 ($70.48).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

