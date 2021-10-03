BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 3,052 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 12.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Veritex were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in Veritex by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 110,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Veritex by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Veritex by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Veritex by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Veritex by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $26,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arcilia Acosta acquired 15,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $537,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 21,250 shares of company stock worth $745,454 in the last 90 days. 4.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Veritex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $39.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $40.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.43 and its 200 day moving average is $34.75.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 30.32%. The company had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.55 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

