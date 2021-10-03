BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 13,686 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,686 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 29.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 141,146 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 32,409 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2,039.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

AXL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $8.92 on Friday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.49.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 76.80%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.79) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 149.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

